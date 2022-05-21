Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $778.14

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 778.14 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.53). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 540 ($6.66), with a volume of 12,150 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of £57.51 million and a PE ratio of 89.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 614.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Sopheon’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

