Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

