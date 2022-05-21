Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,916,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

