Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Hits $9.58 on Top Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

