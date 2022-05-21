Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,166.82

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $16,166.82 and $58.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

