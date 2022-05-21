SparksPay (SPK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $17,017.24 and $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000329 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,243,659 coins and its circulating supply is 10,995,852 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

