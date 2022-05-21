Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $502,704.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 107,402,180 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

