SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after buying an additional 250,657 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $99.76 and a 52-week high of $136.82.

