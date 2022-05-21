Spectrecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00099081 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00304921 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.