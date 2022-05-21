Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.44.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

