Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,770 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20.

Shares of SQ opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Square’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Square by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Square by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Square by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

