Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.74.

SQ stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Square has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.23 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,226 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Square by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 103,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

