St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.
About St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS)
