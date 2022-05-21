STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason Sells 35,000 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA remained flat at $$59.64 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 480,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,859. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

