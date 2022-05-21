StableXSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $35.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,410.59 or 0.99994813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

