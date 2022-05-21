Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. 1,619,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

