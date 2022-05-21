Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE SWT opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.