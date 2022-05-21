Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,647. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.