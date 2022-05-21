Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,924,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,809,394. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

