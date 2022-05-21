StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

SRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of StarTek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

SRT opened at $3.32 on Friday. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that StarTek will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 86.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

