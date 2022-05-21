Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117.65 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Status has a total market capitalization of $117.65 million and $12.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

