Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.55% of Steel Dynamics worth $191,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

