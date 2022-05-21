Step Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $303,211.35 and approximately $2.01 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 66.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,067.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.76 or 0.08380842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001793 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 210.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00511135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,728.87 or 1.83886114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

