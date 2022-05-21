STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 57.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 28.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.94. 574,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

