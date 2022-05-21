SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £151.62 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 42 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($186.91).

On Tuesday, April 12th, Andrew Beach bought 39 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($183.65).

On Thursday, March 17th, Andrew Beach bought 37 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £147.26 ($181.53).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Beach bought 6,237 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £25,821.18 ($31,830.84).

STEM stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £481.08 million and a PE ratio of 11.73. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 323 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 443.32.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

