Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $115.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SEA has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 83.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.