Stifel Nicolaus Trims Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Target Price to $16.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Costamare by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 301,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Costamare by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 286,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

