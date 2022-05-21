StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TRT opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.