StockNews.com Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $584.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $399.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.52 and its 200-day moving average is $509.69. Adobe has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.