StockNews.com Downgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Itron from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Itron has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,849 shares of company stock worth $736,533. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 37.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

