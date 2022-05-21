StockNews.com Lowers Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 331,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,622.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,216 shares of company stock worth $943,293 and sold 307,158 shares worth $3,710,635. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.