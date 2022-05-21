StockNews.com Upgrades Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NYSE FDP opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $32,068.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,395 shares of company stock worth $557,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

