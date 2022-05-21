Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,523,237 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)
