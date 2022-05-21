Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Stryker worth $1,393,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.25. 1,086,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

