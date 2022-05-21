STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $332.48

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 332.48 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.57). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.67), with a volume of 3,016 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.13. The firm has a market cap of £140.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. STV Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

