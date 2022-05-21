Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SUBCY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,273. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

