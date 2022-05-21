Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.