Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.