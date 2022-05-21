Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $550.24 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $531.23 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $624.01 and a 200-day moving average of $627.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

