Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 77,394 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 293.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,394 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 238,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 129,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,091.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $79,315.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,843,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,092. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISH opened at $1.64 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.