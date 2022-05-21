Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 937 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.77. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

