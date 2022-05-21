Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $233.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

