Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $295,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 201,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

