Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.12 and a 1 year high of $110.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.