Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 567 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $13,710.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,328.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Edward Davis sold 645 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $15,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian Edward Davis sold 355 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $8,786.25.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $27,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $27,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $6,034.04.

SNCY stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of -0.22.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

