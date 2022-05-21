Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $690.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 5.13. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 205,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529,816 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 333,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

