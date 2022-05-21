Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $690.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 5.13. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.49.
About Sundial Growers (Get Rating)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
