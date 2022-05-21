SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $762.81 million, a P/E ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

