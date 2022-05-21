Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Sold by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lessened its holdings in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,510 shares during the quarter. Super League Gaming accounts for approximately 0.0% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 0.54% of Super League Gaming worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,358. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

