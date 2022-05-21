Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.