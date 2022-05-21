SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $196,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $434.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.16. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $419.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.